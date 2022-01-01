Hanover restaurants you'll love

Hanover's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Hanover restaurants

Chevys Fresh Mex image

FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Flautas$13.50
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
Flautas App$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
Famous Chicken Fajitas$17.50
Citrus-chile marinated & mesquite-grilled chicken breast.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover image

 

Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover

2659 annapolis Rd, suite E, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whiting$15.99
We do NOT offer this product Grilled or Blackened.
Grilled Salmon$16.99
We do NOT offer this item grilled or Blackened.
Catfish$16.99
We do NOT offer this product Grilled
More about Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover
Prinos Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Prinos Mediterranean Grill

7690 Dorchester Blvd, Hanover

Avg 4.2 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Potatoes
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$4.99
Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
More about Prinos Mediterranean Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Maiwand Kabob - Hanover

7698 dorchester blvd ste 206, hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Kabob$14.49
Baklava$4.99
Just Kofta Kabob$10.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Hanover
PartyHQ image

 

PartyHQ

15606 Emerald Way, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PHILLY STEAK BURGER$14.25
A1 sauce, grilled onions, provolone cheese, hot peppers, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with French Fries.
SHRIMP PO BOY$14.99
Fried tender gulf shrimp, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato served on a fresh baked sub roll with Cajun fresh cut fries.
CHICKEN WINGS$13.99
Jumbo Fried Wings covered with your choice of Sauce, including Buffalo, lemon Pepper, Honey BBQ & Jerk. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Sticks
Served with French Fries
*Jerk Wings are slowly baked to perfection
More about PartyHQ
Banner pic

 

Achiote MCK

7729 Siden Drive, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Achiote MCK

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hanover

Hummus

Hummus

