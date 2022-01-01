Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve burritos

Chevys Fresh Mex image

FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean Burrito$13.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with Ranchero Sauce and jack cheese
Fajita Burrito$14.99
Fresh grilled chicken, grilled steak, or slow-roasted carnitas, Fresh Mex rice, beans a la charra, cheese & our famour fire-roasted salsa stuffed into a warm flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito$14.75
Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
Item pic

 

Achiote MCK

7729 Siden Drive, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Burrito$14.00
Marinated steak, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch and crispy potatoes.
More about Achiote MCK

