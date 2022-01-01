Burritos in Hanover
Chevys Fresh Mex
7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5, Hanover
|Bean Burrito
|$13.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with Ranchero Sauce and jack cheese
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.99
Fresh grilled chicken, grilled steak, or slow-roasted carnitas, Fresh Mex rice, beans a la charra, cheese & our famour fire-roasted salsa stuffed into a warm flour tortilla.
|Veggie Burrito
|$14.75
Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.