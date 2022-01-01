Tacos in Hanover
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex
7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5, Hanover
|Kids Soft Beef Taco
|$6.50
|Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Today's fresh catch seared & folded into warm, homemade flour tortillas w/ chipotle aioli, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese.
|Taco Platter
|$39.99
Achiote MCK
Achiote MCK
7729 Siden Drive, Hanover
|Birria Tacos
|$15.00
Slow braised beef, monterrey jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro and pickled red onion. served with a rich consome.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened gulf shrimp served over corn tortilla shaved cabbage mix, chipotle sofrito, corn, pickled red onion, cilantro crema.