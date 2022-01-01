Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve tacos

Chevys Fresh Mex image

Chevys Fresh Mex

7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Soft Beef Taco$6.50
Fish Tacos$16.99
Today's fresh catch seared & folded into warm, homemade flour tortillas w/ chipotle aioli, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese.
Taco Platter$39.99
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
Achiote MCK

7729 Siden Drive, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Tacos$15.00
Slow braised beef, monterrey jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro and pickled red onion. served with a rich consome.
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened gulf shrimp served over corn tortilla shaved cabbage mix, chipotle sofrito, corn, pickled red onion, cilantro crema.
More about Achiote MCK

