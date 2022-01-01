Hanover restaurants you'll love
Hanover's top cuisines
Must-try Hanover restaurants
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|Popular items
|STEAK & CHEESE WITH SHISHITO PEPPER SAUCE
|$12.95
Local Tinkhamtowne sirloin shaved thin and grilled and put on a toasted sub roll with Italian provolone and our shishito pepper sauce made with Edgewater Farm shishito pepper. A good ole Upper Valley steak bomb!
|TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO
|$10.95
All-natural turkey, North Country bacon, Cabot cheddar, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
|SMOKEY BEET REUBEN
|$9.95
A perfect vegetarian version of a reuben. Roasted beets, Swiss gruyere, sauerkraut, house thousand island on buttered toasted rye bread
More about Everything but Anchovies
Everything but Anchovies
5 Allen Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$8.99
|Fries
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
More about Molly's Restaurant
Molly's Restaurant
43 South Main Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|BUDDHA BOWL
|$18.00
gluten-free, quinoa, broccoli, carrot, Brussels, roasted red peppers, sesame seeds, avocado, grilled chicken, side Dijon yogurt sauce
|CAESAR
romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with homemade dressing
|CHICKEN CARBONARA
|$18.00
sauteed chicken strips with bacon, garlic, and basil; tossed in parmesan cream sauce and rigatoni
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
One free-range fried egg, grilled local Vermont ham, sausage or cob smoked bacon, and American cheese broiled on a white or whole wheat Thomas’s English muffin.
|Big Green
|$17.00
Two free-range eggs, a side of your choice, a full serving of your choice of proteins, a full serving of your choice of griddle options, and toast or a bakery muffin. See options below.
|Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
|$15.00
Two free-range eggs. Legendary homemade corned beef brisket, potatoes, onions, and spices. Served with home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin. Extra egg for $1.
More about Jesse's Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jesse's Steakhouse
224 Lebanon Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|GRILLED CITRUS SALMON
|$27.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
|HALF CAESAR
|$7.00
crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons
|APPLEWOOD BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$16.00
choice aged beef ground in house daily
More about Boloco
Boloco
35 South Main St, Hanover
|Popular items
|Elote (Street Corn) Salad
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
|Teriyaki OG Burrito
|$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
|Modern Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
More about Still North Books & Bar
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen St., Hanover
|Popular items
|Warm Bacon and Goat Cheese Salad
|$10.00
Fresh arugula topped with bacon, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, and house-made lemon poppy seed dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
|Tomato + Pesto (Toast or Sandwich)
|$7.00
Pesto, melty mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic glaze on King Arthur Vermont country bread.
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing, and sprinkled with bread crumbs. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
More about Dunk's Sports Grill
Dunk's Sports Grill
7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover
|Popular items
|Corn Chowder
|$7.00
sweet corn, potatoes, and sauteed onions in creamy vegetable stock: finished with scallions and chopped bacon
|Single
|$9.00
a seared 4 ounce patty of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles
|Chicken & Grains
|$16.00
grilled chicken, chilled quinoa, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion, goat cheese, asparagus; tossed with lemon vinaigrette and roasted chickpeas
More about Candela Tapas Lounge
TAPAS
Candela Tapas Lounge
15 Lebanon St, Hanover
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese
|Arroz Mamposteao
|$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Yellow Rice, Red Beans, Sweet Plantains
|Chori Sliders
|$11.00
Two Grilled Chorizo & Beef Sliders, Manchego Cheese, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Sofrito Aioli & Chimichurri
More about Hanover Brick n Brew -Ramunto's
Hanover Brick n Brew -Ramunto's
9 South Street, Hanover
More about Sawtooth Kitchen
Sawtooth Kitchen
33 South Main Street, Hanover