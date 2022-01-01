Hanover restaurants you'll love

Hanover restaurants
Toast
  • Hanover

Hanover's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Bagels
Must-try Hanover restaurants

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK & CHEESE WITH SHISHITO PEPPER SAUCE$12.95
Local Tinkhamtowne sirloin shaved thin and grilled and put on a toasted sub roll with Italian provolone and our shishito pepper sauce made with Edgewater Farm shishito pepper. A good ole Upper Valley steak bomb!
TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO$10.95
All-natural turkey, North Country bacon, Cabot cheddar, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
SMOKEY BEET REUBEN$9.95
A perfect vegetarian version of a reuben. Roasted beets, Swiss gruyere, sauerkraut, house thousand island on buttered toasted rye bread
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Everything but Anchovies image

 

Everything but Anchovies

5 Allen Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Standard$8.99
Fries
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about Everything but Anchovies
Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUDDHA BOWL$18.00
gluten-free, quinoa, broccoli, carrot, Brussels, roasted red peppers, sesame seeds, avocado, grilled chicken, side Dijon yogurt sauce
CAESAR
romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with homemade dressing
CHICKEN CARBONARA$18.00
sauteed chicken strips with bacon, garlic, and basil; tossed in parmesan cream sauce and rigatoni
More about Molly's Restaurant
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
One free-range fried egg, grilled local Vermont ham, sausage or cob smoked bacon, and American cheese broiled on a white or whole wheat Thomas’s English muffin.
Big Green$17.00
Two free-range eggs, a side of your choice, a full serving of your choice of proteins, a full serving of your choice of griddle options, and toast or a bakery muffin. See options below.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$15.00
Two free-range eggs. Legendary homemade corned beef brisket, potatoes, onions, and spices. Served with home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin. Extra egg for $1.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Jesse's Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jesse's Steakhouse

224 Lebanon Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CITRUS SALMON$27.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
HALF CAESAR$7.00
crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons
APPLEWOOD BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$16.00
choice aged beef ground in house daily
More about Jesse's Steakhouse
Boloco image

 

Boloco

35 South Main St, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Elote (Street Corn) Salad$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
More about Boloco
Still North Books & Bar image

 

Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Warm Bacon and Goat Cheese Salad$10.00
Fresh arugula topped with bacon, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, and house-made lemon poppy seed dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
Tomato + Pesto (Toast or Sandwich)$7.00
Pesto, melty mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic glaze on King Arthur Vermont country bread.
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing, and sprinkled with bread crumbs. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
More about Still North Books & Bar
Dunk's Sports Grill image

 

Dunk's Sports Grill

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Chowder$7.00
sweet corn, potatoes, and sauteed onions in creamy vegetable stock: finished with scallions and chopped bacon
Single$9.00
a seared 4 ounce patty of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles
Chicken & Grains$16.00
grilled chicken, chilled quinoa, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion, goat cheese, asparagus; tossed with lemon vinaigrette and roasted chickpeas
More about Dunk's Sports Grill
My Brigadeiro image

CUPCAKES

My Brigadeiro

33 South Main Street #3, Hanover

Avg 4.3 (95 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about My Brigadeiro
Candela Tapas Lounge image

TAPAS

Candela Tapas Lounge

15 Lebanon St, Hanover

Avg 4.3 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese
Arroz Mamposteao$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Yellow Rice, Red Beans, Sweet Plantains
Chori Sliders$11.00
Two Grilled Chorizo & Beef Sliders, Manchego Cheese, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Sofrito Aioli & Chimichurri
More about Candela Tapas Lounge
Hanover Brick n Brew -Ramunto's image

 

Hanover Brick n Brew -Ramunto's

9 South Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hanover Brick n Brew -Ramunto's
Restaurant banner

 

Sawtooth Kitchen

33 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sawtooth Kitchen

