Arugula salad in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve arugula salad

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FARRO, BEET AND ARUGULA SALAD$13.95
Whole grain farro sweetened with local apple cider and a lemon dressing, tossed with baby arugula, beets,herbs & toasted pistachios
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Item pic

 

Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Simple Salad$8.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
Harvest Arugula Salad$11.00
Fresh arugula topped with dried cranberries, apple, pepitas, roasted cauliflower + sweet potatoes, with a spiced poppy seed dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
More about Still North Books & Bar

