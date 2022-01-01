Arugula salad in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve arugula salad
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|FARRO, BEET AND ARUGULA SALAD
|$13.95
Whole grain farro sweetened with local apple cider and a lemon dressing, tossed with baby arugula, beets,herbs & toasted pistachios
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen St., Hanover
|Simple Salad
|$8.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
|Harvest Arugula Salad
|$11.00
Fresh arugula topped with dried cranberries, apple, pepitas, roasted cauliflower + sweet potatoes, with a spiced poppy seed dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.