Avocado toast in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve avocado toast

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$4.95
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado and our everything spice.
AVOCADO TOAST WITH VT CREAMERY CHEVRE AND TOMATO$7.95
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice, Vermont Creamery chevre and sliced tomato.
Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$15.00
open-faced grilled sourdough, avocado, roasted tomato, parmesan, basil, olive oil, cracked pepper; served with lemon basil dressed garden salad
