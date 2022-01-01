Avocado toast in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.95
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado and our everything spice.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.95
One slice of multigrain toast with 1/2 avocado topped with our everything spice.
|AVOCADO TOAST WITH VT CREAMERY CHEVRE AND TOMATO
|$7.95
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice, Vermont Creamery chevre and sliced tomato.