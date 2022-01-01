Cake in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve cake
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL CAKE
|$4.25
MADE WITH ZOE EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
|LEMON POPPY SEED OLIVE OIL CAKE
|$3.75
|COFFEE CAKE
|$3.25
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT SOUR CREAM, PECANS OR WALNUTS
More about Molly's Restaurant
Molly's Restaurant
43 South Main Street, Hanover
|OLD FASHIONED CARROT CAKE
|$9.00
thick layers of cream cheese frosting and spiced cake baked with golden raisins, sweet coconut, fresh carrots, crushed pineapple, and walnuts
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$13.00
Two buttermilk pancakes blended with raisins, walnuts, spices, carrots and brown sugar. Topped with our famous cream cheese frosting and toasted almonds.