Carrot cake in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve carrot cake

Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
OLD FASHIONED CARROT CAKE$9.00
thick layers of cream cheese frosting and spiced cake baked with golden raisins, sweet coconut, fresh carrots, crushed pineapple, and walnuts
More about Molly's Restaurant
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.00
Two buttermilk pancakes blended with raisins, walnuts, spices, carrots and brown sugar. Topped with our famous cream cheese frosting and toasted almonds.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

