Chai lattes in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Chai Lattes
Hanover restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
No reviews yet
CHAI TEA LATTE
$4.00
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen St., Hanover
Avg 4.9
(61 reviews)
Chai Latte
$4.50
12 oz. or 16 oz.
More about Still North Books & Bar
