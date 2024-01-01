Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.95
Antibiotic free Caesar-roasted chicken, house made whole grain croutons, parmesan, organic kale, spinach, and Little Leaf greens with a house made Caesar dressing all tossed together in a white or wheat wrap.
(contains egg, oil, dairy, wheat)
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.95
Misty Knoll Chicken grilled and wrapped in a tortilla with our greens mix, parmesan, croutons & house caesar dressing
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Nest Pantry - 53 South Main Street

53 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.95
Misty Knoll chicken grilled and wrapped in a tortilla with our greens mix, Parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
More about The Nest Pantry - 53 South Main Street

