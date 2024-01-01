Chicken caesar wraps in Hanover
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.95
Antibiotic free Caesar-roasted chicken, house made whole grain croutons, parmesan, organic kale, spinach, and Little Leaf greens with a house made Caesar dressing all tossed together in a white or wheat wrap.
(contains egg, oil, dairy, wheat)
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.95
Misty Knoll Chicken grilled and wrapped in a tortilla with our greens mix, parmesan, croutons & house caesar dressing