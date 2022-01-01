Chicken salad in Hanover

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD$9.95
Our chicken salad made with anti-biotic free chicken (local when available) mixed with herbs, house mayo, celery & red onion
SESAME CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$9.95
Antibiotic free, Vermont raised chicken (breast) mixed with our house mayo, red onion, celery, parsley, relish, salt & pepper served on a whole wheat wrap with Boston lettuce
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Scoop Side$5.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, quinoa, pesto chicken, broiled fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted red peppers, and VT sourdough croutons with pesto vinaigrette (contains pine nuts).
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Dunk's Sports Grill image

 

Dunk's Sports Grill

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$17.00
mixed greens, fried chicken, Cabot cheddar, onion, tomato, scallions, tortilla strips; side of buttermilk ranch
More about Dunk's Sports Grill

