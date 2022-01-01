Chicken salad in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.95
Our chicken salad made with anti-biotic free chicken (local when available) mixed with herbs, house mayo, celery & red onion
|SESAME CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$9.95
Antibiotic free, Vermont raised chicken (breast) mixed with our house mayo, red onion, celery, parsley, relish, salt & pepper served on a whole wheat wrap with Boston lettuce
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Chicken Salad Scoop Side
|$5.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, quinoa, pesto chicken, broiled fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted red peppers, and VT sourdough croutons with pesto vinaigrette (contains pine nuts).