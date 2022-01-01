Chicken sandwiches in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$9.95
Antibiotic free, Vermont raised chicken (breast) mixed with our house mayo, red onion, celery, parsley, relish, salt & pepper served on a whole wheat wrap with Boston lettuce
Everything but Anchovies
5 Allen Street, Hanover
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
|Chicken N' Waffle Sandwich
|$16.00
Two Belgian waffle quarters, buttermilk fried chicken, Cabot cheddar, hot honey, free-range over easy egg and cob smoked bacon. Served with your choice of side.
|EBAs Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
A salute to an old friend! Fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on a Portuguese bun. Served with chips.