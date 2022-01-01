Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$9.95
Antibiotic free, Vermont raised chicken (breast) mixed with our house mayo, red onion, celery, parsley, relish, salt & pepper served on a whole wheat wrap with Boston lettuce
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Everything but Anchovies image

 

Everything but Anchovies

5 Allen Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
EBA Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Everything but Anchovies
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Chicken N' Waffle Sandwich$16.00
Two Belgian waffle quarters, buttermilk fried chicken, Cabot cheddar, hot honey, free-range over easy egg and cob smoked bacon. Served with your choice of side.
EBAs Chicken Sandwich$16.00
A salute to an old friend! Fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on a Portuguese bun. Served with chips.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Dunk's Sports Grill image

 

Dunk's Sports Grill

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Freshly breaded and fried to order, topped with pickles and Dunk's sauce.
More about Dunk's Sports Grill

