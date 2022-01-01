Chicken wraps in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|SESAME CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
Our chicken salad is made with Vermont raised chicken, red onion, celery, parsley house mayo, relish, salt & pepper and wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with lettuce. Feel free to add tomato!
|GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
A bit of a twist on our original - roasted chicken with house General Tso's sauce with broccoli and slaw wrapped in a flour tortilla with Asian peanut dressing- want it gluten free? Have it as a salad!
|SESAME CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
House made sesame dressing, slaw, roasted chicken and almonds wrapped in a flour tortilla. Simple but delicious!
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, panko-parmesan chicken tenders, house Caesar, croutons, slow roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan and chopped romaine. Served with house chips and a pickle.