Chicken wraps in Hanover

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Our chicken salad is made with Vermont raised chicken, red onion, celery, parsley house mayo, relish, salt & pepper and wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with lettuce. Feel free to add tomato!
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
A bit of a twist on our original - roasted chicken with house General Tso's sauce with broccoli and slaw wrapped in a flour tortilla with Asian peanut dressing- want it gluten free? Have it as a salad!
SESAME CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
House made sesame dressing, slaw, roasted chicken and almonds wrapped in a flour tortilla. Simple but delicious!
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Flour tortilla, panko-parmesan chicken tenders, house Caesar, croutons, slow roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan and chopped romaine. Served with house chips and a pickle.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

