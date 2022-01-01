Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hanover

Hanover restaurants that serve chili

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

BACON CHILI AVO$7.95
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
BACON CHILI AVO$8.45
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
BLACK LENTIL CHILI$7.95
Made with organic Beluga lentils, organic tomatoes, onions, red peppers, jalapenos, grapeseed oil, lime juice, cilantro, chili powder, cumin, chipotle powder, smoked paprika, GF tamari & salt
Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

CHILI$6.00
Dunk's Sports Grill image

 

Dunk's Sports Grill

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover

Tailgate Chili$7.00
traditional ground beef chili simmered for hours; topped with Cabot cheddar and sour cream
