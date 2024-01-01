Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage

33 South Main Street, Hanover

Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Made locally at Knot Just Pretzels located in Canaan, NH.
More about Still North Books & Bar

