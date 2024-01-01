Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cinnamon rolls in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Hanover restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
33 South Main Street, Hanover
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$6.00
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen St., Hanover
Avg 4.9
(61 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
Made locally at Knot Just Pretzels located in Canaan, NH.
More about Still North Books & Bar
