Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLT & EGG SANDWICH$9.95
4 slices of North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato and a local egg on toasted sourdough bread with your choice of house sriracha mayo or house mayo
SALSA & EGG SANDWICH$7.45
Local egg, Cabot cheddar, avocado, house winter salsa on a buttered, toasted English muffin
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Prosciutto, Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Tart Jam image

 

Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto, Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Tart Jam$6.00
Prosciutto, scrambled egg, and Cabot Cheddar toasted and smeared with a tart cherry jam.
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich w/ Maple Syrup$6.00
Bacon, Cabot Cheddar, egg, and maple syrup toasted on a Portuguese muffin.
More about Still North Books & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies

Hummus

Nachos

Prosciutto

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Hanover to explore

Killington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston