Egg sandwiches in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|BLT & EGG SANDWICH
|$9.95
4 slices of North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato and a local egg on toasted sourdough bread with your choice of house sriracha mayo or house mayo
|SALSA & EGG SANDWICH
|$7.45
Local egg, Cabot cheddar, avocado, house winter salsa on a buttered, toasted English muffin
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen St., Hanover
|Prosciutto, Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Tart Jam
|$6.00
Prosciutto, scrambled egg, and Cabot Cheddar toasted and smeared with a tart cherry jam.
|Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich w/ Maple Syrup
|$6.00
Bacon, Cabot Cheddar, egg, and maple syrup toasted on a Portuguese muffin.