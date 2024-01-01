Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve general tso chicken

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN & BROCCOLI WRAP$13.95
Roasted Misty Knoll chicken breast with house slaw, roasted broccoli, our General Tso's sauce and our ginger-peanut dressing
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN & BROCCOLI SALAD$12.95
House greens mix topped with roasted Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast, roasted broccoli, our General Tso's sauce and ginger-sesame sauce
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN & BROCCOLI WRAP$12.95
Our General Tso's sauce is mixed with our roasted chicken & broccoli and wrapped in a flour tortilla with our slaw mix with Asian peanut dressing- want it gluten free? Have it as a salad!
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Nest Pantry - 53 South Main Street

53 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN SALAD$13.95
MISTY KNOLL FARM CHICKEN BREAST, MIXED GREENS, SLICED RED PEPPER, ROASTED BROCCOLI & SALTED PEANUTS WITH OUR GINGER-PEANUT DRESSING AND OUR GENERAL TSO'S SAUCE
More about The Nest Pantry - 53 South Main Street

