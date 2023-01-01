Kale salad in Hanover
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|KALE AND BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD
|$13.95
Organic kale, shredded brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, Parmesan & toasted pecans with our house honey-dijon vinaigrette
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD (VEGAN)
|$13.95
Organic kale & organic quinoa are tossed with celery & toasted almonds and dressed with a maple dijon vinaigrette
