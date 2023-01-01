Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve kale salad

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KALE AND BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD$13.95
Organic kale, shredded brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, Parmesan & toasted pecans with our house honey-dijon vinaigrette
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (VEGAN)$13.95
Organic kale & organic quinoa are tossed with celery & toasted almonds and dressed with a maple dijon vinaigrette
KALE AND QUINOA SALAD$13.95
Organic Root 5 Farm kale, organic quinoa, celery & toasted almonds mixed with our house maple vinaigrette.
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Item pic

 

Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Mandarin Salad$11.00
Chopped kale tossed in miso-ginger dressing, topped with mandarin oranges, cucumbers, radishes, green onions, and salted cashews.
More about Still North Books & Bar

