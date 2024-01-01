Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sundaes in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Sundaes
Hanover restaurants that serve sundaes
Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
33 South Main Street, Hanover
No reviews yet
Chicken N' Waffle Sundae
$22.00
fried chicken drumsticks, corncake waffle, maple mustard, apple slaw
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
Molly's Restaurant
43 South Main Street, Hanover
No reviews yet
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE
$7.00
More about Molly's Restaurant
