Tacos in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve tacos

Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA TACO$19.00
STEAK TACOS$18.00
sliced medium-rare tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, red onion; served with Mexican rice, rustic salsa, guacamole
SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
sauteed shrimp with shredded cabbage, cheddar, guacamole, sides of chipotle ranch, rustic salsa; served with Mexican rice
More about Molly's Restaurant
Candela Tapas Lounge image

TAPAS

Candela Tapas Lounge

15 Lebanon St, Hanover

Avg 4.3 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos de Pescado
Ginger Soy Marinated Mahi-Mahi with Citrus Jicama Slaw, Sriracha Aioli
Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese
Taco Tuesday Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Marinated Crispy Shrimp, Mango Daikon & Carrot Slaw, Bang Bang Sauce
More about Candela Tapas Lounge

