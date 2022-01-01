Tacos in Hanover
Molly's Restaurant
43 South Main Street, Hanover
|TUNA TACO
|$19.00
|STEAK TACOS
|$18.00
sliced medium-rare tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, red onion; served with Mexican rice, rustic salsa, guacamole
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$18.00
sauteed shrimp with shredded cabbage, cheddar, guacamole, sides of chipotle ranch, rustic salsa; served with Mexican rice
TAPAS
Candela Tapas Lounge
15 Lebanon St, Hanover
|Tacos de Pescado
Ginger Soy Marinated Mahi-Mahi with Citrus Jicama Slaw, Sriracha Aioli
|Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese
|Taco Tuesday Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Marinated Crispy Shrimp, Mango Daikon & Carrot Slaw, Bang Bang Sauce