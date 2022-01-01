Waffles in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve waffles
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
33 South Main Street, Hanover
|Falafel Waffle
|$12.00
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Apple Fritter Waffle
|$14.00
Belgian waffle with apple chunks topped with an apple chutney and a drizzle of caramel. Served with Maple butter and choice of house syrup or real maple (extra charge).
|Belgian Waffle
|$11.00
A giant, light and fluffy waffle, topped with whipped cream.
Delicious with fresh berries (priced seasonally). Peppery Fried chicken breast add $4.