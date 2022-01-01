Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage

33 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Waffle$12.00
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter Waffle$14.00
Belgian waffle with apple chunks topped with an apple chutney and a drizzle of caramel. Served with Maple butter and choice of house syrup or real maple (extra charge).
Belgian Waffle$11.00
A giant, light and fluffy waffle, topped with whipped cream.
Delicious with fresh berries (priced seasonally). Peppery Fried chicken breast add $4.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Cappuccino

Egg Sandwiches

Hummus

Reuben

Nachos

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Map

More near Hanover to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston