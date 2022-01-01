Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve caprese salad

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

1 Center Square, Hanover

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$8.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oil, pepper & balsalmic glaze
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
Sign of the Horse Brewery

979 York St, Hanover

Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.50
More about Sign of the Horse Brewery

