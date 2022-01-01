Cheeseburgers in Hanover
Divino Pizzeria & Grille
1 Center Square, Hanover
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$8.50
Comes with American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
|$9.00
Comes with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
|Bacon Cheeseburger SAND
|$5.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.
|Cheeseburger SAND
|$5.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches served with chips
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$8.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.