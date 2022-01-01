Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken salad

Jerry & Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Jerry & Sal's Pizza

1155 carlisle st, Hanover

Avg 4.4 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chicken Steak Salad$25.00
Chicken Steak salad$9.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
Taphouse 6 image

PIZZA

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
More about Taphouse 6
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Small Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad$8.99
Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Shultz's Chunky Chicken Salad$10.50
Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
More about Shultz's Delicatessen

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Mozzarella Sticks

Sicilian Pizza

Cannolis

Italian Subs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

Meatball Subs

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Hanover to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston