Chicken salad in Hanover

More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
|Large Chicken Steak Salad
|$25.00
|Chicken Steak salad
|$9.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Small Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad
|$8.99
Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
|Shultz's Chunky Chicken Salad
|$10.50
|Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle