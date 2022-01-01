Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Hanover

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Taphouse 6 image

PIZZA

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
More about Taphouse 6
Shultz's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.99
Chunky chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Gourmet Chicken Salad Wrap$7.75
Gourmet chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle in a honey wheat tortilla
More about Shultz's Delicatessen

