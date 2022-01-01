Chicken salad sandwiches in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
|Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.99
Chunky chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
|Gourmet Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.75
Gourmet chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle in a honey wheat tortilla