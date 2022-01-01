Chicken sandwiches in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Divino Pizzeria & Grille
1 Center Square, Hanover
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.50
w/mayo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.50
w/mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
|Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.99
Chunky chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle