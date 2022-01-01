Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

1 Center Square, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.50
w/mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.50
w/mayo
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
Jerry & Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Jerry & Sal's Pizza

1155 carlisle st, Hanover

Avg 4.4 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.95
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
Shultz's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.99
Chunky chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
Sign of the Horse Brewery image

 

Sign of the Horse Brewery

979 York St, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and poblano ranch. Served with pickle, your choice of Korean slaw or chips, and choice of drink.
More about Sign of the Horse Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Meatball Subs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Baked Ziti

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tuna Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Map

More near Hanover to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston