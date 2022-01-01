Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve chili

Taphouse 6 image

 

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$7.00
More about Taphouse 6
Consumer pic

 

The Public House Brewery

1649 Broadway, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brewer's Brisket Chili (CUP)$6.00
cornbread | cheddar | scallions | lime crema
More about The Public House Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Subs

Chicken Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

Baked Ziti

Pies

Fajitas

Map

More near Hanover to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston