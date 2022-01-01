Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Chili
Hanover restaurants that serve chili
Taphouse 6
1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover
No reviews yet
Chili
$7.00
More about Taphouse 6
The Public House Brewery
1649 Broadway, Hanover
No reviews yet
Brewer's Brisket Chili (CUP)
$6.00
cornbread | cheddar | scallions | lime crema
More about The Public House Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover
Pretzels
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Italian Subs
Chicken Fajitas
Cheeseburgers
Baked Ziti
Pies
Fajitas
More near Hanover to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(871 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1382 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston