Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hanover restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
Avg 4.4
(1543 reviews)
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
$8.00
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
Avg 4.5
(304 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.69
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover
Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
Pizza Steak
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Tuna Sandwiches
Pretzels
Meatball Subs
Cheese Pizza
More near Hanover to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston