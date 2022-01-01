Egg sandwiches in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$5.49
Egg salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
|Egg & Olive Salad Sandwich
|$5.49
Egg and olive salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
More about Eisenhower Diner - 375 Eisenhower Drive
Eisenhower Diner - 375 Eisenhower Drive
375 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover
|EGG SAUSAGE SANDWICH
|$5.99
|EGG CHEESE SANDWICH
|$5.49
|EGG BCN SANDWICH
|$5.99