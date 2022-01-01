Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Shultz's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$5.49
Egg salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Egg & Olive Salad Sandwich$5.49
Egg and olive salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Eisenhower Diner image

 

Eisenhower Diner - 375 Eisenhower Drive

375 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG SAUSAGE SANDWICH$5.99
EGG CHEESE SANDWICH$5.49
EGG BCN SANDWICH$5.99
