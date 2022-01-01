Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve pies

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

1 Center Square, Hanover

Pita Pie Pizza$18.99
Capicola ham, salami, provolone, romine lettuce, tomatoes, italian dressing, garlic butter & parmesan and mozzarella between two pizza crusts.
Pita Pie Pizza$20.99
Capicola ham, salami, provolone, romine lettuce, tomatoes, italian dressing, garlic butter & parmesan and mozzarella between two pizza crusts.
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
PIZZA

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Chix Pot Pie$6.00
More about Taphouse 6
Dough & Arrows Hanover

1452 Baltimore Street, Hanover

ICECREAM PIE 9" LARGE PIE$19.00
**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you**
A 9" ice cream pie serves about 6 to 9 people depending on how large your slice. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.
More about Dough & Arrows Hanover
SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Whoopie Pie Tray (SM) 11 pies$14.00
Assorted chocolate with peanut butter filling, pumpkin with cinnamon filling, and chocolate with white filling.
Comes with disposable plates and napkins
Whoopie Pie Tray (MED) 18 pies$22.00
Assorted chocolate with peanut butter filling, pumpkin with cinnamon filling, and chocolate with white filling.
Comes with disposable plates and napkins
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$0.99
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
Sign of the Horse Brewery

979 York St, Hanover

Peanut Butter Creme Pie$7.00
More about Sign of the Horse Brewery

