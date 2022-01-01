Shrimp salad in Hanover
Divino Pizzeria & Grille
1 Center Square, Hanover
|Shrimp Avacado Salad
|$8.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, croutons, grilled shrimp in a garlic butter sauce, and avocado
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Shultz's Shrimp Salad (pound)
|$17.99
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
Shrimp Salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
|Large Shrimp Salad Chef Salad
|$17.99
Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens