Shrimp salad in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

1 Center Square, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Avacado Salad$8.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, croutons, grilled shrimp in a garlic butter sauce, and avocado
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
Taphouse 6 image

PIZZA

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.00
More about Taphouse 6
Shultz's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Shultz's Shrimp Salad (pound)$17.99
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$9.49
Shrimp Salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Large Shrimp Salad Chef Salad$17.99
Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
More about Shultz's Delicatessen

