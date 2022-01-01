Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sicilian pizza in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Sicilian Pizza
Hanover restaurants that serve sicilian pizza
Divino Pizzeria & Grille
1 Center Square, Hanover
No reviews yet
Sicilian Pizza
$16.99
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
Avg 4.4
(1543 reviews)
Sicilian (Square) Pizza
$20.00
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover
French Fries
Quesadillas
Salad Wrap
Cheesecake
Ham Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Italian Subs
Sliders
More near Hanover to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston