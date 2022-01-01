Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Jerry & Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Jerry & Sal's Pizza

1155 carlisle st, Hanover

Avg 4.4 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$5.95
Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Taphouse 6 image

PIZZA

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Shultz's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Deli Turkey Club$8.75
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Smoked Turkey & Avocado Club$8.75
Smoked turkey, avocado, provolone cheese and ranch dressing on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
