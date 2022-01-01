Turkey clubs in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
|Turkey Sandwich
|$5.95
Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Deli Turkey Club
|$8.75
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
|Smoked Turkey & Avocado Club
|$8.75
Smoked turkey, avocado, provolone cheese and ranch dressing on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.