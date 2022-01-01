Go
  • Sonoma
  • Hanson Sonoma Location

Hanson Sonoma Location

Hanson of Sonoma Distillery is 100% Family owned and made by the Hanson Family. We pride ourselves in using Certified Organic ingredients in both our vodkas and kitchen. We make products with a passion & we strive to create a unique experience in wine country.

22985 Burndale Road

Sonoma CA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
