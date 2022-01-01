Hanson Sonoma Location
Hanson of Sonoma Distillery is 100% Family owned and made by the Hanson Family. We pride ourselves in using Certified Organic ingredients in both our vodkas and kitchen. We make products with a passion & we strive to create a unique experience in wine country.
22985 Burndale Road
Location
Sonoma CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
