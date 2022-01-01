Go
Hanz Diner

Hanz Diner's mission is to deliver that kind of comfort food experience to its customers. We strive to deliver comfort foods that feed your soul. Fresh, hearty, delicious food that is shared and enjoyed by the whole family.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

185 W Dyna Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings Combo$13.95
French Toast Combo$9.95
Pork Chops & Eggs$12.95
Grits$3.00
3 PC Bacon$4.00
Juice$2.50
Hot Chicken & Eggs$10.75
Hot Chicken Combo$10.75
South of Border Skillet$10.95
Southern flavor skillet made with chorizo, eggs, onions, peppers, sour cream, country potatoes and pico de gallo and avocado.
Traditional Two Eggs & Baocn$8.45
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

185 W Dyna Dr

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
