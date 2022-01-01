Go
Hao Bao Dumplings

FAST, FRESH, AFFORDABLE!

SOUPS • NOODLES

1021 K Street • $

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Fried Chicken$12.99
Pan-Fried House-made Noodle (Chow Mein)$13.49
Pan Fried Veggie$12.99
Chicken Dumpling Soup$13.49
Pan Fried Beef$13.49
Boil Pork$12.99
Spring Roll (5 pcs)$5.99
Pork/Soda$12.49
House-made Noodle (Beijing Noodles)$13.99
Pan Fried Pork$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1021 K Street

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
