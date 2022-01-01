Go
Happea's

Come enjoy the new and improved Happea's, now located in Brickell! Mediterranean-Latin Fusion Eatery, Powered by Plants

1676 NE 205th Ter • $$

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chick'n Wrap$15.97
Panini Wrap • Buffalo Chick'n • Avocado Mash • Kale • Brown Rice • Tomato • Caramelized Onions • Ranch • Side of Potato Chips
Guacamole$11.97
Guacamole • Arepanini • Topped with Pickled Red Onion • Micro Greens
Design District Bowl$15.97
Base: White Rice, Warm Hummus & Romaine Lettuce • Dressing: Ranch • Toppings: Buffalo Chick'n, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Corn off the Cob, Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes & Pickled Red Onion • Microgreens
Bac'n, Just Egg & Cheeze$13.97
Double Homemade Bac'n • Double Just Egg • Double American Cheeze • Caramelized Onions • Chipotle Aioli • Toasted Brioche Bun • Side of Potato Chips • Side of Pickle
Chick'n Caesar$16.97
Buffalo Chick'n • Romaine Lettuce • Caesar Dressing • Parmezan Cheeze • Zak the Baker Bread Croutons
60g of Protein Bowl$18.97
Base: Kale, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini • Toppings: Buffalo Chick'n , Black-beans, Avo Mash, Plantain, Cauliflower, Pickle Red Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Sliced Almonds & ZTB Bread
Classic Warm Hummus$8.97
Warm Creamy Hummus • Chickpeas • Classic Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Cumin • Pita • Micro Greens
Falafel Wrap$12.97
Panini Wrap • Falafel • Hummus • Romaine Lettuce • Tomato • Cucumber • Pickled Red Onions • Side of Spicy Relish • Side of Tahini • Side of Potato Chips
Wynwood Bowl$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
Turkish Kabab$18.97
Warm Hummus • White Rice • Roasted Tomatoes • Impossible Kababs • Tahini • Mango Chutney • Baby Spinach with Balsamic Vinaigrette • Microgreens
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1676 NE 205th Ter

Miami FL

Sunday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
