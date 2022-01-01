Happenchance Social
Come in and enjoy! Welcome to Happenchance, Nolensville’s new social lounge. You’re invited to come in and see where the night may take you. We’re all about creating the perfect space for you to connect, unwind, and simply enjoy the moment. You can expect an exceptional wine selection, craft cocktails, inviting small plates, and adventure thoughtfully served every evening.
7180 Nolensville road
Location
Nolensville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
