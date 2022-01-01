Go
Toast

Happi Spatula

Happi Spatula is a Healthy Fusion Cuisine specialty store located in the north county of San Diego. We offer lunch, in-between light meals and dinner. ! Meal kits and Catering are also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!

3225 Business Park Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan Fried Pork Bun, 2 pcs (20 minutes waiting)$5.99
2 pieces
Broccoli & Veggie Stir-Fry$13.49
Garlic broccoli with oyster sauce.
Korean Bulgogi with Mixed Vegetables$14.99
High Quality Korean Cut of lean beef grilled with our bulgogi sauce, served with Kimchi and rice.
Pad Thai (Lunch Special)$9.99
Stir fried flat rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and green onions. Topped with ground peanuts.
Thai Tea, 16 oz$3.99
SPAM Musubi Each Buy 1 Get 1 Free$3.50
Traditional Hawaiian SPAM Musubi.
Bulgogi Fresh Roll (2 rolls)$8.99
Fresh rolls with Korean Bulgogi, one of the best fusion concept!!!
(V)Egg Roll, 6 pcs, Vegetarian$5.99
Happi's Thai Fried Rice$13.49
Stir-fry Jasmine rice with case-free eggs, peas, carrots, peppers, onions, green onions and Happi's Thai style fried rice sauce finished by Thai basil at the end of stir-fry.
Infused Drunken Noodle - top with Microgreens$13.49
Stir fried flat rice noodle or spaghetti noodles with Thai chili, bell peppers, onion, and basil.
See full menu

Location

3225 Business Park Dr.

Vista CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Everbowl HQ

No reviews yet

Belching Beaver Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Richard Walker's Pancake House

No reviews yet

We are so grateful that you have chosen to join us at what San Diego Magazine has deemed, "The Pinnacle of
Pancakes. From our entire staff at all five locations and a family legacy of over 70 years, we thank you for choosing
Richard Walker's Pancake House to enjoy a breakfast experience unlike any other.

Pieology 6063

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston