Happi Spatula
Happi Spatula is a Healthy Fusion Cuisine specialty store located in the north county of San Diego. We offer lunch, in-between light meals and dinner. ! Meal kits and Catering are also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!
3225 Business Park Dr.
Popular Items
Location
3225 Business Park Dr.
Vista CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Belching Beaver Brewery
Come in and enjoy!!
Richard Walker's Pancake House
We are so grateful that you have chosen to join us at what San Diego Magazine has deemed, "The Pinnacle of
Pancakes. From our entire staff at all five locations and a family legacy of over 70 years, we thank you for choosing
Richard Walker's Pancake House to enjoy a breakfast experience unlike any other.
Pieology 6063
Come in and enjoy!