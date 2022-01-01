Go
Toast

Happy Camper

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3458 n Clark st • $$

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries.
Can Root Beer$1.50
Medium Tavern Style Cheese$20.00
14" Tavern style cheese pizza with thin crust and cut into squares.
Mozzarella Bread Stix$13.00
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara.
Medium Mike$28.00
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and spinach/ricotta sauce.
Can Pepsi$1.50
Gettin Figgy With It$24.00
14" tavern-style 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.
Elote Dip$12.00
Chihuahua cheese, peppers, cream cheese, corn, chili powder & pico de gallo. Served with chips.
Medium Tavern Style Pepperoni$22.00
14" Tavern style pepperoni pizza with thin crust and cut into squares
Medium Lance$26.00
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta, mozzarella/provolone, garlic and olive oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3458 n Clark st

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BIG & little's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

No reviews yet

www.sochikitchen.com
Follow / Like Us @sochichicago
(FB, IG, TikTok)

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

No reviews yet

Pizza, Sandwiches, and Hazy IPAs.

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

No reviews yet

Schubas Tavern & Tied House are the sister restaurants located at heart of Southport Corridor in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston