Happy Camper

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

1209 North Wells St

Chicago, IL 60610

Popular Items

Goat Stix$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
Boat Ranch$1.50
Medium Build Your Own$20.00
Medium Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
Small Build Your Own$12.00
Mozzarella Bread Stix$13.00
Mozz, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara
Side Ranch$0.50
Medium Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
Small Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

1209 North Wells St, Chicago IL 60610

