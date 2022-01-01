Go
Main Street Grill

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

625 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (502 reviews)

Popular Items

Main St Club$11.95
House roasted turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise on our hero bun. Served Cold Deli Style or Panini-Pressed
Bite Size Basket$14.50
Affordable serving of our famous dinner bite size steak cooked medium. A Lewiston tradition & of course, ours is the best!
Chicken Strips Basket$12.95
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of dippin’ sauces: Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or our Sweet & Sour.
Cheese Curds$9.50
Breaded & deep fried with Ranch for dippin’.
Philly$13.50
Stadium roll with grilled sirloin, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, provolone & mayonnaise.
Fish & Chips Basket$15.95
Only the best! Light & fluffy cod fillets served with tartar sauce & cocktail for great dippin’.
B.A.T. Wrap$12.95
Crisp bacon, avocado, house roasted turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce blend, & pesto mayo in a garlic herb tortilla
Fry Basket$4.95
Our signature shoe string fries, thin & crispy. Served with our house fry sauce.
Soda$2.75
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew
Cheddar Burger$11.50
Aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & burger sauce. Add Bacon $1.50

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

625 Main Street

Lewiston ID

Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
