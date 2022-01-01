Main Street Grill
Thanks for continuing to support local! Place an order for takeover or delivery!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
625 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
625 Main Street
Lewiston ID
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seasons Bites & Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Bircher's Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Mystic Café
We're happy to announce we now have online ordering!
Hot Shot Espresso
After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)