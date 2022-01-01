Go
Toast

Mystic Café

We're happy to announce we now have online ordering!

1303 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garbage Potatoes$10.95
bacon / ham / sausage / cheddar / peppers / onions / potatoes / two eggs
add gravy 2.00
Morning Bowl$10.50
sweet potatoes / butternut squash / pepperjack cheese / cheddar / pico de gallo / avocado / one egg
Steak Salad$16.25
grilled sirloin / onion / tomato / avocado / pistachios / crispy prosciutto / spinach / spring mix / honey balsamic dressing
CaliBLT Sandwich$11.25
peppered bacon / lettuce / tomato / avocado / mayo / toasted ciabatta bread
add egg 1.50
Mystic Blast$4.00
Red bull, Lemonade, peach and raspberry flavoring over ice.
LG Biscuits & Gravy$6.75
Large order of classic biscuits and gravy
Breakfast Burrito$8.25
whole wheat tortilla / eggs / sausage / potatoes / sauteed onions & mushrooms / country gravy
Cuban$12.00
roasted pork / Black Forest ham / Swiss cheese / garlic-mustard sauce / pickles / French baguette
Latte$3.05
Espresso shots with milk. A variety of flavorings to choose from as well.
Wicked Grilled Cheese$11.25
apricot jam / peaches / jalapenos / bacon / cheddar / white bread

Location

1303 Main Street

Lewiston ID

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Shot Espresso

No reviews yet

After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

Main Street Grill

No reviews yet

Thanks for continuing to support local! Place an order for takeover or delivery!

Sharps Burger Ranch - Lewiston

No reviews yet

Come to the ranch!

Seasons Bites & Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston