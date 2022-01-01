Go
Southway Pizzeria

Southway Pizzeria & Deli is your go-to for the best pizza and sandwiches in Lewiston! We deliver throughout the LC Valley & have curbside to go available! We are dedicated to using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients so our customers have the best taste experience possible. Our pizza sauce is made from 100% premium Roma tomatoes, and block Muenster and whole-milk mozzarella are fresh-grated daily to create our signature MunsterRella™ cheese blend. Our made-from-scratch pizza dough is mixed, proofed, and rolled all day long. We hand-pick locally grown employees to give you the personal service you deserve.
Join us for Family Nights, Vet's Day, monthly specials, and new takes on old favorites as you get to know our delicious menu. Founded in 2004, we promise to never stop bringing the flavor!

721 Southway Avenue

Popular Items

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Two sides of your choice to make one delicious pizza.
Meatsaholic
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage,
beef, bacon, & linguica.
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.25
Thick crust loaded with three cheese
blend and topped with garlic butter &
Parmesan. Served with hot pizza sauce!
Breadsticks$3.99
6 homemade breadsticks served with warm pizza sauce.
Chopped Salad$11.49
Chicken, salami, tomato, black olives, & Asiago cheese with romaine, red cabbage, & carrots all thinly chopped & tossed in our tangy chop-chop dressing.
Side Salad$3.99
Choice of dressing.
Loaded Potato Pizza
Ranch sauce, red potato, bacon,
green onion, & cheddar.
Wings
Bone in Wings - Includes ranch for dipping.
One flavor per (8) wings.
Build Your Own
Start with a base and add all the toppings you like to create your own perfect pizza.
Ball Park Pizza
This is our attempt at cloning a local
original recipe from a great pizzeria
across the river. Mustard sauce,
sauerkraut, linguica, onions, and
Gouda cheese.

Location

721 Southway Avenue

Lewiston ID

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
