Southway Pizzeria & Deli is your go-to for the best pizza and sandwiches in Lewiston! We deliver throughout the LC Valley & have curbside to go available! We are dedicated to using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients so our customers have the best taste experience possible. Our pizza sauce is made from 100% premium Roma tomatoes, and block Muenster and whole-milk mozzarella are fresh-grated daily to create our signature MunsterRella™ cheese blend. Our made-from-scratch pizza dough is mixed, proofed, and rolled all day long. We hand-pick locally grown employees to give you the personal service you deserve.
Join us for Family Nights, Vet's Day, monthly specials, and new takes on old favorites as you get to know our delicious menu. Founded in 2004, we promise to never stop bringing the flavor!
721 Southway Avenue
Lewiston ID
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
