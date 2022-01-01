Go
Tomato Brothers

Hours of Operation:
SUN-SAT: 3:00PM-8:00PM
200 Bridge Street,
Clarkston, WA 99403
Phone. 509-758-7902

517 2ND ST

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta.
Oreo Cheesecake$6.95
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine$19.95
Cajun spiced blackened chicken, chopped bacon, alfredo sauce, arugula, mushrooms, garlic and fettuccini pasta.
Chicken Mostaccioli$19.95
Creamy alfredo, zesty marinara and oven roasted chicken tossed with mostaccioli noodles then baked in our wood oven with mozzarella, provolone, & parmesan cheese.
Bite Size Steak$25.50
The Valley’s favorite! Lightly breaded & deep fried medium or any way you like. Served with seasonal vegetables & potato choice with au jus for dipping.
Four Cheese Ravioli$14.95
Tossed with Marinara, Alfredo, or Pesto Cream Sauce, topped with Mozzarella & Provolone, and finished in our wood fire oven.
Fried Mozzarella$11.95
Hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with
marinara & ranch dressing.
Bread$2.00
Toasted Cheese Ravioli$11.95
Cheese ravioli lightly breaded & deep fried
golden brown.
Dinner Salad$3.29

Location

517 2ND ST

Clarkston WA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:50 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:50 pm
