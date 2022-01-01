Go
Toast

ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery

A Multi-concept Eatery with a Tea House, Vietnamese Cafe, Vietnamese Grill, and a Noodle Bar!

1800 N Lynn Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
Chicken Pho$11.99
A quarter pound of skinless chicken breast and served with our Oxtail Beef Bone Broth.
Imperial Rolls
Veggie Pho$10.99
Pho noodles with Tofu slices and garnished with extra Veggies.
(Served with flavorful Vegetable Broth)
Spicy Oxtail Pho$15.99
Can you handle Mom's heat?
Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)
Beef Steak Pho$12.99
Quarter pound of Angus beef eye-round steak slices and served with oxtail bone broth.
__________________________________________________________________ *Disclaimer: *This item may contain raw and/or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.*
Magnum Roll (1ct)$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Magnum Roll (3ct)$11.99
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
See full menu

Location

1800 N Lynn Street

Arlington VA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bethesda Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Assembly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Rock

No reviews yet

Enjoy an array of delicious gourmet tacos all day and night while paying homage to colorful rock-and-roll pop culture alongside an extensive tequila and specialty cocktail bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston