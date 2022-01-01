Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Happy + Hale
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
2204 Reviews
$$
703B Ninth Street
Durham, NC 27705
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
703B Ninth Street, Durham NC 27705
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Monuts
From scratch breakfast, lunch, and pastries seven days a week.
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!
Juju Durham
Come on in and enjoy!
Cosmic Cantina Durham
Come in and enjoy!