Happy Jack Pancake House

2504 N Philadelphia Ave

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and your choice of meat: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, chicken, or scrapple. Veggie burrito filled with egg, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with home fries. Add an additional meat for 1.99.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.99
Tiny semi-sweet chocolate chips sprinkled throughout and whipped cream on top.
Egg Combo$6.99
Two eggs, home fries or grits, and your choice of pancakes, toast, or biscuit. Add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, chorizo link, ham, or scrapple $3.
Orange Juice$3.49
16 oz.
Bacon$3.99
Two Small Pancakes$5.49
Add bacon or sausage for .50.
Includes a kid's sized drink.
Home Fries$2.25
Old Fashioned Pancakes$6.99
A stack of our classic golden pancakes.
Golden Waffle$7.99
Our classic Belgian waffle.
Creamed Chipped Beef$10.99
Served with home fries.
Location

2504 N Philadelphia Ave

Ocean City MD

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
