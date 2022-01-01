Happy Poochie Eatery
A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.
Happiness is a full pooch!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
325 W Main St.
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
325 W Main St.
Benton Harbor MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bread + Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Livery
The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.
RyeBelles
American Cuisine
Rooftop Dining
Steak, Seafood, Pizza