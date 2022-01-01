Go
Toast

Happy Poochie Eatery

A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.
Happiness is a full pooch!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

325 W Main St.

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream of Mushroom$4.95
Our mushroom soup is made with four types of mushrooms and Steve's special seasonings.
The Portofino$11.50
Romaine, mozzarella, red cabbage, carrots, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, and artichoke hearts, topped with grilled red onion, and pepitas with a sweet Italian dressing
The Chopper$12.00
Romaine, red cabbage, scallions, chicken, bacon, pasta, and Gorgonzola with a sweet Italian dressing
The Downtowner$9.75
Ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on a ciabatta roll with mayo, Dijon mustard, red onions, lettuce, and tomato
Hot Guac$9.75
Turkey, bacon, and melted provolone on harvest wheat bread with spicy guacamole and lettuce
Hot Poochie$9.75
Salami, capicola, ham, and melted provolone on a hearty hoagie with giardiniera peppers
Turkey Guac Wrap$9.25
A mix of mozzarella, shredded turkey, and herbs with spicy guacamole, lettuce, red onion, and tomato in a wrap
Tomato Bisque$4.95
Plain Chips$1.75
Sea salt kettle cooked chips
Hot Ham & Swiss$8.75
Ham with melted Swiss on a ciabatta roll with Dijon mustard, and mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 W Main St.

Benton Harbor MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bread + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Livery

No reviews yet

The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.

RyeBelles

No reviews yet

American Cuisine
Rooftop Dining
Steak, Seafood, Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston