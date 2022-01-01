Happy Talk Restaurant and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
5380 Honoiki Road
Location
5380 Honoiki Road
Princeville HI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kalypso Island Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Pono Market
Hawaiian food, poke and plate lunches
Sam’s Ocean View
We are a beautiful open air OceanFront Restaurant with a globally inspired menu using quality ingredients to create every day good food. Our decor is eclectic and colorful and our atmosphere lively and cozy. We have a full bar with a great list of drinks and a very thoughtfully curated wine list.